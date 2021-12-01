From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu, the capital of the old Eastern Region played very significant role in the history of Nollywood in Nigeria with several film and music stars cutting their teeth in the Coal City.

However, these artistes, with time moved over to Lagos in droves, apparently due to unconducive operating environment.

But, founder, Eastern Nigeria Film and Arts Initiative (ENFAI), Obianujuaku Akukwe-Nwakalor, has identified lack of right equipment, support and funds as the reasons for the dwindling fortunes of actors and artistes who were based in the South East.

Speaking at the Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival (ENIFF) held at Coal City University, Enugu, she said Lagos which afforded them better opportunities for the industry was now reaping heavily from its constant investments in the Nollywood industry while the East which midwifed it had lost the steam and now taken the back seat: “They are struggling because they don’t have the right equipment; they don’t have the right support; they don’t have money. To produce a film that can compete, that can at least be on Netflix, you need millions of naira and the people here (East) don’t understand what it means to invest. If I tell you to invest N100 million into my film, you don’t understand and because you don’t understand how you are going to make N300 million from it, you are not going to invest.”

She said the development necessitated their organizing the ENIFF through the Eastern Nigeria Film and Arts Initiative to bridge the gap and set up a creative hub in the South East: “So, what we do basically is to bring the entertainment space and set up a creative hub in the South East of Nigeria. Yes, we have pockets of things going on here but you will agree with me that we are taking a back seat. We are the back benchers right now when it comes to the entertainment space, everything happens in Lagos.

“Things as basic as finding a projector was difficult, it’s because people don’t demand for such here but we are forgetting that the Nollywood industry actually started from here but we have lost the steam.

“The idea is okay; come back home, set up a space where we engage with young ones, especially the youths, they will come and learn about film education, bringing in facilitators from different parts of Africa and the world, so, they will learn from the best hands on what this space is about. It is not just about having the knowledge but it is also about making money from it.”

Daily Sun learnt that 50 films from 15 countries including Yahoo Plus, the best Nigerian narrative film by Ebuka Njoku, were showcased during the festival.

