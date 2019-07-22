Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The senator that represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Comrade Shehu Sani, has said that the North is tolerating bad governance, because one of their own, President Muhammadu Buhari is in power.

Sani who was the guest speaker at a conference held to prepare emerging leaders in Kaduna on Monday said, the North had failed to hold President Buhari accountable, despite the unabated killings and destruction of property in the region.

The senator who expressed worry over the high rate of poverty and educational backwardness in the North, asked President Buhari to do something urgent to tackle the socio-economic issues, as the region is under time bomb.

He also tasked President Buhari to come out with sound policies to address high-level poverty and educational challenges in the region and the country at large.

Sani said: “The North is tolerant of bad government because Buhari is in government and he is from the North.

When powers move to the South, the North is good at holding leaders to account but when it moves to the North, we keep silent. We are shy; we are cautious; we are afraid of telling our own that the road in the North is bad. We are more courageous, to tell the truth to power when the president doesn’t come from our region.

“Questioning President Buhari is more sympathetic when people are killed in the South West than in the North and this is because the(South) are holding him to account. Here in the North, you don’t because they are shy. They believe he is infallible and that he cannot be called to question.

“If 50 people were killed in Katsina and representative of the state is not ready to stand up in the Senate to talk about his people being killed, then it will go on and nobody will know. But if Fasoranti’s daughter is killed and a representative from Fasoranti stands up and says I senator blaa… blaa… stand up to outrightly condemn the murder, the nations, and the world will know.

“But if your people are dying here and the people you elected are afraid of being embarrassed and they don’t want to be categorised as being disloyal and be seen in the bad book, they will kill as many as possible and the perception of people outside is that all is well. So, the North must not be docile because one of their own is in office.

He further noted, “Northern leaders have failed to use the opportunity of office to upgrade the North and the country, to industrialise the region and to build a foundation for the generation of people like you. How do you solve the problem of poverty when the three most industrialised state in the North, Kaduna, Plateau and Kano – 80 per cent of their industries are closed down?

“For this country to survive, President Buhari must listen to the voices of reason. You may not like the face of Wole Soyinka, Balarabe Musa, and Obasanjo but read through the content of what they have written and see where adjustment can be made.

“He (Buhari) must be interested in his legacy and he has only four years. In any government after two years there will be heat and once the heat starts , you will not be able to concentrate and do your work.”

While urging youths across the country to always tell truth to power, the senator urged them to revolt against divisive elements trying to sow discord by using religion or ethnicity.

“You must revolt against leaders and elders who are fanning the embers of discord and against people who will generalise one ethnic group or the other and say they are criminals.”