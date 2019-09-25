Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused some northern governors of deliberately denying churches Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

CAN alleged that the reason is to make it easy for buildings erected without valid purchase documents to be demolished without litigation.

CAN frowned at the development and suggested that religious adherents in different states should have unhindered opportunity to build their places of worship within the ambit of law.

It justified its claim with the recent attempt by Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency to demolish St. George’s Anglican Church, Sabon Gari, Zaria, built over 100 years ago.

CAN’s Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, in a statement in Abuja, commended the state government for stepping down the planned demolition of the church.

CAN claimed that the reason for the intended demolition, which was to make way for expansion of a market built around the church, was unjustifiable.

He also disagreed with the state government on the reason for the suspension of the action, which was hinged on the historical importance of the church.

“We are concerned that reason for withdrawing the threat was for “historical value” not for the purpose for which the church was built and the blessings it has brought to immediate communities and the entire nation,’ said Vondip.