From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

There was a low turnout of Labour Party (LP) supporters at Tuesday’s Northern Summit on Peter Obi/Baba Ahmed ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Only a handful of members of the Peter Obi Support Movement were in attendance. No prominent member of the party graced the occasion.

The rented hall of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the venue of the event, had a low number of participants, with commercial photographers stealing the show.

Speaking to Daily Sun a few hours after the event, the Kaduna State’s party Chairman, Peter Hassan, said the summit was not a planned programme of the LP in Kaduna.

Hassan added that the organisers of the summit are, “just supporters group of Peter Obi for 2023”.

The state chairman also noted that the group was denied a hall at Arewa House a few minutes before the kick-off of the programme.

He blamed the organisers of the summit for, “failing to have plan A and B when you are organising such political event under the nose of your opponents and a ruling party for that matter.

“Nobody will agree with any excuse given for disallowing the event from holding there because there are more than two halls in Arewa House.

“Expected the organisers to turn the event into a press conference, approach NUJ and make use of their conference hall. So whatever you are doing, ensure that you will always have plan A and B.

“Nevertheless, the organisers of the summit achieved their aims by praying for Peter Obi at 61 birthday celebration”.

The state chairman, a pastor cum politician, also disclosed that a governorship candidate of the party in Kaduna will soon be announced and presented officially to the public.

Reminded that a governorship candidate of the party in Kaduna State spoke at the summit, the Chairman said, “there is room for replacement of candidate within the official timeline of INEC.

“Our governorship candidate will be announced soon. The LP candidate will be substituted soon,” he said.

Earlier at the venue of the summit, Hassan called on the Peter Obi Movement Group to always remain peaceful because according to him Obi is known to be a man of peace.

“Obi is known for peace. We have a goal. so we must be peaceful to get it achieved. Let us pray for him always because he is a sheep sitting among wolves which are giving us a lot of concern,” Hassan said.

The Governorship candidate of Labour Party, Kaduna State, Mr Shunom Adinga, said the emergence of Peter Obi has given many Nigerians hope for a better tomorrow.

“Nigeria is bleeding. If not for the emergence of Obi, there would be no Nigeria. But the movement has given many Nigerians greater hope and aspirations,” he said.

“Obi is an environmental strategist. His structural strategies in management firm in Anambra has attracted other states in the country including international society. Other states were in debt but he turned human and social resources into capital resources. Canada and Australia, among others, visited Anambra due to Obi’s creative ideas.

“Today, we are here in Nigeria. We have seen what is happening in Nigeria from insecurity to other challenges. Today, we cannot go to our religious gatherings, neither our farm in peace.

“This is our generation. We are mentally fixed Personalities. Obi is a negotiator of peace and development. We are going to introduce Forensic knowledge and enhance Human capital development,” Adinga said.

The spokesperson, Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), Sani Sae’ed, called on Nigerians to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) as the 2023 general elections draw closer in other to get the desired results.

“The Peter Obi movement is a divine mandate that cannot be stopped by any force on earth.

“The people have the sole responsibility of ensuring that competent hands are voted in 2023 to govern the affairs of the country.

“We are here today to celebrate the birthday of our Icon, His Excellency, Peter Obi. I want to call on everyone who believes in this movement to go get their PVCs which is the surest way to change the status quo,” Sae’ed said.