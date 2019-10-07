The Nigeria Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) on Saturday stated that its inability to deploy the vast experience of the late Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) president, Mohammed Yinusa, was what would be sorely missed by the organisation.

The chairman of NSITF board, Austin Enejamo-Isire, in his farewell message at the burial of the late NECA president in Lagos, lamented that death came calling for Yinusa shortly after the inauguration of the board.

The late Yinusa, group managing director of DN Tyre and Rubber Group in Nigeria, died on July 3, 2019, at the age of 63.

The NSITF board was inuagurated in May by the Minister of Labour and Employment after months without a board.

The NSITF board chairman said Yinusa was pencilled down as one of the major members to spearhead the transformation plan of the new board.

“We both shared the dream of elevating NSITF onto a global organisation and we intend to draw from his vast experience over the years in the corporate world,” he said.

Isire noted that the late NECA president was billed to head two sub-committees, finance and audit due to his extra ordinary capacity.

He said, “I was very happy when I discovered that he was on the board. It seems as if we’ve known each other for long and with our background of ICAN, I got very relieved that a co-professional is coming on board.

“But when I got the news few weeks after our return from the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, I felt so faint that we are not going to sojourn together.”

He however said that the Organization was happy that the new board would draw from the avalanche of legacy left behind by Yinusa to drive NSITF to a greater heights.

He stated further, “Sometimes when our loved ones depart, we sometimes tried to be sober, but in terms of Yinusa, a very good legacy have been left behind. He has left a great legacy which all of us must built on. He was a great leader worth celebrating, and at NSITF we shall keep the legacy he has left with us.”