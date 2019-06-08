Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State chapter of Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), yesterday joined the bandwagon of endorsement of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid, stressing that “Obaseki should and must be given the mandate for a second term of office as the executive governor of Edo State”.

Briefing journalists “on the state of the union and the emerging political events in Edo State”, the state chairman of the Association, Comrade Sunday Erhahon, warned that “RTEAN as a formidable body in the state, would not fold its hands and watch enemies of the state throw tantrums at the governor; a complete gentleman, a lover of peace and an excellent manager of men and resources”. Besides, the Association “condemned the desperate attempts by some disgruntled elements in the society to malign the governor in pursuance of their selfish agenda” which it said does not translate to the general good of the people of the state.

It noted that all Edo people were witnesses to the monumental achievements of the governor in the areas of infrastructural development, economic transformation, social re-engineering and human capital development, adding that it was against this backdrop that its members in the state pledged their unalloyed support to Obaseki and his team.