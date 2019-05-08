Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former youth leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA),Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, has appealed to Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, to reject re-election plan of the party’s National Chairman, Victor Oye, for failing to produce 10 governors as allegedly promised in last election.

Chukwunyere, who addressed newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja, accused Oye of concealing the date of the party’s convention to enable him hatch his plan of securing a second term.

“It is boggling to note that the national chairman has refused to release the time-table and even make the date for the convention known to members of our party.

“It has been uncovered that his refusal to make the convention date public is a ploy to perpetuate himself in the leadership of the party. it is heartbreaking that a man who has turned the party upside down wants to contest for a second term, myself and a majority of the party leaders frown at this aberration.

“Imo State which would have been easily won was marred with fraudulent congresses, thereby producing unpopular candidates; this goes to show the bad leadership style of Oye. I want to appeal to the national leader and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of our party, Governor Obiano, to also reject Oye, just as other leaders of the party have done,”he said.

Attempts to get the reaction of Oye was futile as he failed to take his calls.