Magnus Eze, Enugu

President of the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Arthur Obiora, yesterday, said that Igbo youths came out en masse, last Friday, to receive former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, because he is a true Igbo leader. A large crowd made up of mainly youths; constituents and supporters of the senator gave him a heroic welcome as he touched down in Enugu from Abuja, having returned to the country a few days ago from Germany, where he had attended the New Yam festival of Ndigbo.

It would be recalled that Ekweremadu was attacked by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Numberg, Germany.

Justifying why they defied the rains and trooped to the airport, Obiora said: “He is a leader; a well-recognized Igbo leader for that matter. As far as Ohanaeze youths are concerned, he’s impacted and changed several lives; he has fought many fights for Ndigbo.

“Ekweremadu represents what a leader should be; go to his home town, local government; senatorial zone, state and South East as a whole, and see the lives he’s touched. I’m not from Enugu state, but we know all he’s been doing for the youth, he has empowered many youths. That’s why we said that he deserved this heroic welcome and we accorded him that respect, accordingly.”

Addressing the crowd at his residence, the senator said that he used the opportunity of his trip to Germany to hold business meetings with over ten investors that might soon bring their investments to the South East. He stressed that he has forgiven his attackers and asked every other person to forgive them.

“It is those who don’t know me that talk about New Yam festival. I went to pursue a common good for our people and I am happy I went and came back successfully.

“When they attacked me, I wanted to retaliate. I told them that we are all from the same place and knew one another’s strengths, but on second thought, I retreated.