Kinsmen of the member representing Okigwe Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, Frank Ibezim, have asked him not to seek a re-election in 2023. Ibezim was returned after a bye-election last year following the death of Senator Ben Uwajumogu who won the election in 2019.

Addressing journalists after a meeting of concerned youths and leaders in Imo North zone in Owerri, spokesman of the group who also signed communiqué, Chief Mike Ejiougu, stated that there was an extensive deliberation on the controversy over which of the halves – Okigwe North and Okigwe South – of the zone should produce the next senator.

According to him: “Based on equity, justice and fairness, Okigwe North should produce the next Imo North senator. This is so because Okigwe South has been occupying and serving as senators representing Imo North since 2007. This will amount to 16 unbroken years in 2023.

“Currently, Okigwe South occupies the following positions at both federal and state levels: Imo North senator hails from Okigwe South; minister representing Imo State in the Federal Executive Council is an Okigwe South ward; Secretary to the Imo State Government (SSG) comes from Okigwe South just as the speaker of the state assembly is of Okigwe South extraction.”

Ejiogu noted that it would only be natural for a scion of Okigwe North to be elected senator for Imo North in 2023. He pleaded the understanding of the people and leaders of Okigwe South to support this noble idea even as he called for understanding between Okigwe South and North towards the 2023 general elections.