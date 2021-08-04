From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Top Imo politician and former Commissioner for Information in the State, Chief Elvis Agukwe has predicted that business mogul and Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Dr Obiora Okonkwo might win the November 6 Anambra governorship poll.

In a dispassionate analysis of the situation in Anambra, Agukwe stated that politics was never a sentimental game, noting that Okonkwo recently reentered the race as candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) after he was reportedly short-changed in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election of June 26.

According to him, the Ogidi-born political economist who emerged second in the PDP primary election is a grassroots mobiliser with a knack for strategic planning.

With the array of candidates in the race from Anambra South, Agukwe said that they may end up winning their respective local government areas while Okonkwo from Anambra Central would have a field day in his Senatorial District and the North where his running mate hails from.

Agukwe said: “Politics is a series of concentric circles of conspiracies in which the last group that conspires emerges victorious.

“Following the array of strong candidates from Anambra South and the crisis of choice of party candidates, he stands a better chance as people would be confused on whom to follow.

“Candidates may only win their local government. There is absence of strong leadership to direct the people to follow principles. Money would play major roles. I also see betrayals taking place. His ability to mobilize his zone is key.

“He has impressive CV. Party zoning may not work, people are likely going to be out of control.

“For coming second in PDP primary elections, it shows that he has strong followership base. There is no sentiment here as people and indeed party members may likely derail.

