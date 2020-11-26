By Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State government yesterday revealed why the Somtochukwu Hospital built by former governor of the State , Rochas Okorocha to replace the Eke -Ukwu market was demolished.

Briefing newsmen on the development, the State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Simon Ebegbulem said that the building was pulled down to avert a looming disaster.

According to him, the building after being checked by team of engineers was discovered to be built with substandard materials. Ebegbulem also disclosed that the building had no Master plan.

Ebegbulem added that the building would have been allowed to stand but, the cracks on the pillars and other parts of the building was too much of a risk to take. Even as he stressed that the 1000 bed space claimed by Okorocha as the capacity of the hospital is false.

“It was a horrible place, it is a disaster waiting to happen, can you believe that the place was built with substandard materials, the pillars were already cracking, we don’t want to have another death of Somtochukwu in our hands, our governor values life and that was why he ordered that the structure should be demolished.

“We have read comments by former governor Okorocha saying that the State government demolished a 1,000 bed space, as usual, this is one in his too numerous blatant lies that even himself will find hard to believe, most importantly is that the building is not even in the greater Owerri Master plan. ” Ebegbulem said.

Meanwhile, the Managing director of Amanda groups, Obinna Obi, the construction company handling the project has disclosed that the project Will gulp N7 billion.

While promising to do a good job has also disclosed that the project will be completed in 18 months time.

Similarly, the chairman of the Owerri Nchise President Generals , Ben Osuji has noted that the new market with over 1,800 stalls is a relief to the people of Owerri, especially those that lost their means of livelihood when Okorocha demolished the market.