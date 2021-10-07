Nigeria’s foremost resort, Omu Resort, has taken its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), to a new height.

The family recreational and educational centre, located in the rainforest of Bogije, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State, boasts of a plethora of fun activities, including a state-of-the-art freshwater Seaworld, Museum, Animal Kingdom, Green House, Wax Museum and an array of amusement rides.

The management of Omu Resort recently took its CSR works to a new pedestal when, in collaboration with the Bogije branch of the Dredgers Association of Nigeria (DAN), it kicked off a multimillion-naira rehabilitation of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Way.

Before now, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Way was one of the worst in the community; however, it took a turn for the better years back when Omu Resort kick-started an annual intervention project of maintaining the road.

Meanwhile, the road has taken a whole new look with the Bogije branch of DAN collaborating with Omu Resort, leading to the massive rehabilitation going on.

Speaking on what motivated the exhaustive rehabilitation of the road, the general manager of Omu Resort, Moji Ibaze, said: “We have constantly paid year in, year out to have the road maintained, we are aware of the fact that we had invested billions in our resort. There was just no point having such a tourist attraction in place with no accessible roads.

“We had made overtures to the Lagos State government, but they have not been forthcoming. This year, the road had been unmotorable, hence the decision to partner with the Bogije branch of the Dredgers Association of Nigeria and do a thorough overhaul of the road. Needless to say that more work still needs to be done in the area of desilting and drainage flow.”

Akeem Alade, a shop owner at Bogije market described work on the road as a welcome development. According to him, the road had been a pity sight, as traders at the Bogije Market are known to always empty their dirt into the drainage. When men are seen evacuating the waste, all they do is dump it by the roadside except on rare occasions when they cart them away, they hardly take the waste away, so they end up washing up into the drainage again when it rains. He noted that with the new look of the road; motorists and other road users would heavy a sigh of relief.

“This is a welcome development; you need to see what this road was like before this intervention. It has taken the duo of the resort and the association to bail us out of this situation and we really appreciate their effort.”

Bayo Adelaja while appreciating the efforts of those behind the road maintenance project wondered when it became the responsibility of associations and owners of businesses concerns to maintain roads, as he questioned the seemingly carefree attitude of the political representatives of the community.

“It is a shame that the politicians that we elected to represent us hardly think of our interest, the maintenance of this road is supposed to be the government’s business, but it has taken two private entities to solve a major challenge that dates back several years, what are the political representatives that we have at the federal, state and local government level doing, some of them even access this road?”

Omu Resort has become notable for treating both local and international guests a unique experience of the wonders of nature.

Sighted on a serene landmass of approximately 22 hectares and boarded to the North by the imposing clear waters of Omu Creek, the resort offers menicus coaster, water slides, a speed boat ride among others.

Having expanded its water slides to include speed slides and with the arrival of the resort’s Giraffes, Elan and Zebras, Omu Resort is definitely the place to be.

