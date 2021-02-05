It was the late British lexicographer, Samuel Johnson, who said: “Marriage has many pains, but celibacy has no pleasures.” For a very long time, it appeared Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, the GCEO of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, believed in the former and couldn’t stand the many inconveniences of marriage thus he chose to remain single despite many wagging tongues. But at a time friends and family members had all given up on him ever settling down, Oscar pulled the fast one and stunned the Nigeria social establishment as he quietly got married last Saturday 30 January to his stunning light-skinned fiancée simply known as Annette.

The private ceremony was attended by select friends and associates, many of whom could not mask their excitement that Oscar, who turns 53 in August, had eventually decided to get married. While not much is known about Oscar’s 28-year-old belle, there is a general consensus among his people that he must have made a very perfect decision concerning Annette and wished to secretly start his nuptial bliss without much noise. Sources have said that as one of Nigeria’s most eligible bachelors for several years, Oscar’s decision not to get married had nothing to do with money. As the boss of Nigeria’s main bourse, Oscar is a member of Nigeria’s elite group. Give it to him; he’s like a real catch, the kind of guy his peers lose a girl to —a blue blood with a good family name, money and a handsome grin. The dark dude, who is the last born of His Royal Majesty, Eze V.B.C Onyema III, the Eze of Ogwu-Ikpele Ogbaru, Anambra State, has too many ladies seeking his attention. It was reliably gathered that he never denies them anything from the abundance of his material and physical endowments. So, Oscar’s lengthy status as a bachelor had nothing to do with the resources. Rather many had attributed his supposed elitist temperament as the major reason many potential brides scampered from him, thus keeping him off the married men list for this length of time. But at his own appointed time, the lively, amiable dude who has been careful enough not to be romantically linked to any lady finally excited many when he unveiled his better half and tied the knots with the mystery lady last weekend.

Before his appointment as the boss of Nigeria Stock Exchange in 2011, Oscar had worked for over 20 years in the United States financial markets. He served as Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of the American Stock Exchange (Amex), which he joined in 2001, and was the first person of colour to hold that position. Last December, Oscar was appointed as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange , upon completion of its ongoing demutualisation. Apart from his stellar professional career, Oscar also holds the traditional title of Öchiligwe of Ogwu-Ikpele and founder, Oscar N. Onyema Foundation, a foundation he funds as a means to give back to indigent community members through education.