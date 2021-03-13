Those whose paths have crossed that of Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), are always quick to say that he is blunt to a fault. These people, in their analyses of his personality, often maintain that he likes to call a spade a spade and that he always expresses his position on any issue based on personal conviction. But beyond the foregoing descriptions of him, Runsewe, who once headed the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), may also be described as an activist of a sort.

For some time, the NCAC boss has been mouthing the need to keep the sanctity of the African culture. Among other preoccupations, he is leading the struggles to instil the core African cultures and values in the African children. In particular, Runsewe has not hidden his abhorrence to the weird lifestyle of popular cross-dresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, also known as Bobrisky, whom he describes as a bad influence on the Nigerian youth. As proof of his sincerity of purpose, Runsewe literally tethered the rampaging bull in 29-year old Bobrisky when news broke that he was planning to set up the African chapter of Gay and LGBT on the occasion of his birthday in 2019.

Interestingly, Runsewe’s voice has refused to be drowned in the cacophony of noise by Bobrisky’s followers, as some notable Nigerians have also begun to hail his actions in rooting out bad influences. Just recently, Hajia Laraba Shoda, the President, National Council for Women Societies, NCWS, saluted Runsewe’s courage in condemning what she described as a big blot on the pristine African culture. Notable Nollywood actor, Saheed Balogun also lends his voice to those hailing the action of NCAC DG. He enjoins Nigerian parents to rise against Bobrisky and his likes who continually disrespect the African cultures. It was also gathered that many organisations including a female group from Kenya had lauded Runsewe for his stand against values that negate African culture and norms.