Fred Ezeh, Abuja

World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised concerns over the rise in cases of abuse of antibiotics by patients who are seeking positive results for one ailment or another.

It said that weak regulatory system that encourage proliferation of substandard and falsified medicines was majorly responsible. In addition to that, limited implementation of standards for clean water, sanitation and hygiene, lack of reliable data also account for the unprecedented rise in cases of abuse of antibiotics.

Officer In Charge of WHO Nigeria, Clement Peter, who represented the Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, at a press conference in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the world antibiotic awareness week is an opportunity to improve understanding in the African Region and beyond about Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR).

He said that AMR endangers health security and collective progress towards universal health coverage by threatening to reverse medical advances of the 20th century.

He confirmed that AMR reduces the ability to treat diseases such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, gonorrhea, and cancer, and also threatens the ability to conduct surgeries and to care for premature babies.

He asked Governments to adequately resource that national action plans, promote AMR governance, facilitate multi-sectoral collaboration, and most importantly, increase access to clean water and sanitation.

He also encouraged patients to only use antibiotics prescribed by a certified health professional, while health workers should always follow infection prevention and control practices, and only prescribe and dispense antibiotics when necessary.

He appealed to the private sector to invest in research and development of new antibiotics, insisting that “working together, and taking a holistic approach to safeguarding antibiotics, will help to secure a healthier future.”