Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A political economist, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has attributed the poor outing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2017 governorship election to lack of commitment on the part of the party leaders. He stated this position at the party’s secretariat in Awka, the state capital, during the presentation of 340 party registers, which he procured for the 326 wards to enable the party make proper documentation of its members in the state.

Okonkwo expressed dismay over the plight of the PDP in the state, blaming the leaders for causing division among the party members.