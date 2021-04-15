From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has said that more governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are desperate to the All Progressives Congress (APC) because only the ruling party has the magic wand to move the country forward.

Speaking after the APC Strategy and Contact Committee meeting at the party’s secretariat on Thursday, the Kogi governor, boasted that the ruling party is on a mission to ensure that many more PDP governors join the APC.

Reacting to the speculations that more PDP Governors will join the ruling party, he said: “I have a Committee that is called Mobilization of Youths, Women and People Living with Disabilities, which I am mobilizing to join our party.

“As much as we are mobilizing youths, women and people living with disabilities, we are equally mobilizing members of other political parties, including Governors.

“Remember, there are others that youthful and those that are youthful at hearts so we are bringing them into the party. You will see them in numbers. I told you that it is only one last Governor will be the last one to join our party.

“You can see that every body is coming into the party because this is where things are happening and this is the party that is moving the country forward. That is while you see us strong and we are waxing stronger and moving forward in unison,” he boasted.

On the trust of the committee meeting, Governor Bello, said: “Today’s meeting, I stand in for the Chairman of the Committee (Registration), Governor Mohamed Badaru (Jigawa Governor) because he lost his brother couple of days ago. I think today is the third day prayer of his dead brother.

“So, ever since the inaugural meeting of the Committee there have been several engagements by members of the Committee, a national assignment generally as far as the party is concerned but today’s own he could not attend because of the death of his brother.

“In today’s meeting, we were able to enumerate about 15-17 sub-committees of the committee itself and also read out terms of reference for all the members to peruse through, understand, disgest and come up with more robust engagements in our next meeting basically that is what we did today.

“There will be periodic reports to the party because it is a standing Committee, it’s not an Ad-hoc Committee. Periodically as events unfold the Committee will be meeting at various subcommittees levels and at steering committee level to be advising and guiding the party through the whole of the activities,” he noted.

Meanwhile, fiving update on the activities concerning the Tripartite Committee, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, revealed that some of their resolutions are awaiting the consideration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“That meeting is a continuous one. The bulk of the issues we discussed there and decisions taken, basically recommendations are bedore Mr President and until he sits and acts on them, I am not at liberty to discuss those recommendations.

“Be that as it may, the Committee was put in place to bring cohesion between the executive arm, the legislative arm and the party. We had a couple of meetings and I can say so far so good,” he noted.