Edo Philanthropist and former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kenneth Imansuangbon, has predicted that the party would win the September 19 governorship election because of the achievements of Governor Godwin Obaseki in all parts of the state.

Imansuangbon said the huge turnout of Edo residents at the ongoing ward to ward campaign of the PDP was proof that the opposition All Progressives Congress was dead in Edo.

Speaking to journalists at the PDP campaign rally in Ekperi, Estako Central local government, Imansuangbon, restated that the alleged resort to assassinate leaders of the PDP would not stop defeat of the APC and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Imansuangbon, a lawyer, popularly known as ‘Rice Man’ said he was shocked to read in the social media that his name was among those listed to be assassinated by some killer squad imported into the state.

He said Governor Obaseki’s approach to governance and his achievements across the state have caused nightmare for the APC to resort to eliminating PDP leaders.

The Rice Man wondered why he should be penciled down to be killed despite all he has done to support humanity through his philanthropic works.

“Do they want to kill me because of the rice I am sharing? Is it because of the scholarships I am giving out? I am paying hospital bills for indigent patients. I want the American embassy to be aware of this plot. The APC must not resort to assassination.

“The September 19 elections is a foregone issue because the people have already made up their minds to return Obaseki for a second term in office. All the plots by the opposition APC have failed.

“This election, for us in the PDP, is about promised fulfilled and not talking about what I will do. The PDP has a track record of good governance in the past four years of Obaseki. That is why they are resorting to various tactics to scare us from the field.

“We will not be scared and we will mobilise Edo people from all the 192 wards to come out and vote. No amount of threat will stop the defeat of the APC. We are ready to defend the votes”, he said.