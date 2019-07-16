Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group Forward Action Bayelsa (FAB) has raised concerns that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) risks losing the November 16 Bayelsa governorship election if it fails to present a popular and acceptable candidate.

The group called on Governor Henry Seriake Dickson to drop any plan to impose a candidate on the party through his political camp.

The Restoration Caucus of the PDP, headed by the governor, had named only three persons as members that had indicated interest to pick the governorship forms.

They are the senator representing the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Senator Douye Diri; Chief of Staff, Government House, Talford Ongolo; and Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Kemela Okara.

In a statement released in Yenagoa and signed by the convener of the Forward Action Bayelsa, Elder James Ikpi, the group described the three aspirants as unpopular, adding that they would not be able to win election for the PDP.

The group advised the governor to carry out his private findings on the saleability of the three persons and that PDP must not jeopardise its strength by this unpopular decision.

“We want to strongly warn and advise against this move to unilaterally foist a candidate on PDP. Mr. Governor may need to feel the pulse of the people. He must be sensitive to the ongoing reaction against these three persons. The PDP may be undoing itself and strengthening the opposition parties in the election. The PDP ticket is not for one person to decide. PDP must thread with caution.”

The FAB encouraged more interested and qualified Bayelsans to enter the race on the PDP platform, in a move that it hopes would allow a free and fair primary that will produce the most acceptable candidate for the November election.