Former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Patrick Ekpotu, has said in spite of agitations within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the south to produce the president in 2023, political pragmatism dictates that the party needs the experience and reach of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the PDP needed a united front and purpose-driven strategy anchored on honest, practical and viable options to challenge for power in 2023.

Ekpotu made these assertions in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, urging the PDP and its faithful to make informed decisions, devoid of regional, ethnic or religious sentiments, if it hopes to take back power from the APC.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He said the current conversation about zoning, was not totally a bad idea, but given that it was elicited by insensitive political leadership it had overtime foisted nepotism in every facet of the system, thereby hurting the sensibility of many and leading to unveiled disillusionment, mutual distrust and widespread anger across the nation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Nigeria is in a cross road and must make quick pragmatic decisions that would ensure the nation comes out of the dark valley it has found itself in recent years. And the PDP must have to lead this charge, as it apparently has the best chance more than ever before, in recent years of dethroning the ruling party.

“If we must tell ourselves the truth, it must be noted that our nation is in a terrible shape; the economy is in total shambles, all economic indicators are in the negative. This grave situation is made worse by the intractable security menace…

“With no prejudice to the capacity of any other aspirants, or my own region, South South, in PDP, to take a shot at the top job, Atiku’s political, administrative and human and resource management experiences, both in the public and private sector, present a visible edge that wouldn’t be easy to honestly gloss over.”