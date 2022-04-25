From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki

An aspirant for Ezza North/ Ishielu Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Mr. Emmanuel Nwite, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot stop the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) from taking over Ebonyi Goverment House in 2023.

Nwite, a legal practitioner, said the APC claimed that the progressive party was yet to be accepted by Ebonyi People despite the defection of Governor Umahi to the party.

He stated this in Abakaliki on Monday while interacting with journalists.

He opined that despite being in the opposition for two years now, the PDP remained the party widely and unquestionably loved and accepted by the electorate.

He explained that it was the reason many persons were aspiring for elective positions in the party.

The legal practitioner who is one of the 8 aspirants who have purchased their expression of interests and nomination forms seeking to represent Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency in the 2023 elections, insisted that it was the turn of his Ezzagu zone in Ishielu local government area to represent the Constituency.

He therefore appealed to leaders of the party to take a critical study ofthe history of power rotation in the constituency and do the needful for the interest of equity and justice.

He assured the party that if given the opportunity to fly the party’s flag for the election,he would do the party proud by defeating other candidates to win the election for PDP.

He said ” we are about 8 persons who have bought their expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for Ezza North) Ishielu Federal Constituency. It shows that PDP is like beautiful bride, and party to beat in Ebonyi State. Even though we are temporarily in opposition, we have more people contesting election in PDP than in APC.

“We want to do things differently if elected because some of us have been victims of bad leadership in this country.

“Our constituency is made up of two local government areas; Ezza North and Ishielu. The current occupier of the office, Anayo Edwin, who is concluding his second term is from Ezza North. Naturally now that he is contesting for Governor, the House of Representatives position is naturally supposed to come to Ishielu.And if you come to Ishielu, it is the turn of Ezzagu zone”