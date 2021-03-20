From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the South-South’s bid for the presidential ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to gather momentum, with Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu saying that it is important for the party to produce the next President from the zone.

‎

The Edo deputy governor stated this at the Benin City residence of the former National Leader and BoT Chairman of the PDP, Late Chief Tony Anenih, where political leaders from the South-South converged at the weekend to celebrate the newly-elected South-South National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, for his victory at the party’s zonal congress held in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

‘We voted for President Buhari again and he had a second term. The South-South must produce the next President of Nigeria. Chief Dan Orbih, being National Vice Chairman, South-South of the PDP from our state is not by mistake. We need to stabilise the state, the zone and Nigeria. That is why we have you. You have a great task ahead of you. You will not only drive it, but we will support you to the benefit of all of us,’ Shaibu said.

‎

Describing Chief Orbih as an astute politician who has fought tirelessly to bring the PDP in the state from opposition to the ruling party, the deputy governor in the company of PDP leaders, including former and serving lawmakers, said the South-South cannot be left behind particularly under the leadership of Chief Dan Orbih, stressing that all hands must be on deck to ensure the zone produced the next President of the country.

On his part, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, congratulated Chief Orbih for his victory and expressed hope that he will not only deliver the zone for the PDP but will ensure victory and emergence of the next President from the zone in 2023.

At the event, some friends and political associates of Chief Orbih pledged their support for the PDP as part of efforts to reposition the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Other supporters of the party and faithful from within and outside Edo State, hailed the visionary leadership style of Chief Orbih and expressed confidence in his ability to deliver as PDP South-South National Vice Chairman.

In his remark, Chief Orbih pledged to reposition the party and make it stronger in 2023, assuring that the party would change the fortunes of the zone in the 2023 Presidential election, adding that he is committed to the political development of the zone and the party.

Chief Orbih was returned unopposed at the party’s zonal congress held at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he polled a total of 960 votes out of the 964 votes cast to emerge the winner.

‎