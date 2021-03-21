From Tony Osauzo, Benin
Do State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure a balanced political equation in the country by the allowing South-South geopolitical zone to produce the next president.
He stated this at the Benin City residence of for- mer National leader and BoT Chairman of the PDP, Late Chief Tony Anenih, where political leaders from the South South con- verged at the weekend to celebrate the newly elected South South National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, for his victory at the party’s zonal congress held in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.
He described Orbih as an astute politician who had fought tirelessly to bring the PDP in the state from opposition to the ruling party. He said South South zone could not be left behind particularly under the leadership of Chief Dan Orbih, stressing that all hands must be on deck to ensure the zone produces the next president of the country.
