By Louis Iba

Obong Akan Udofia (OAU), a frontline aspirant to the office of governor of Akwa Ibom State, has declared that he will run a people-focused government if given the chance in 2023.

Udofia who is Group Managing Director (GMD) of Desicon Group, a global leader in oil and gas, stated this in an interview with journalists at the Victor Attah International Airport, where he arrived to a rousing reception by his teeming supporters.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said he plans to run on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but that if the party denied him the ticket he won’t defect.

What will be your focus if elected governor?

The people, of course, will be my focus. It’s going to be about prosperity, like I have often said. We are going to continue with the laudable programmes of His Excellency, Udom Emmanuel. We pray today that God should make his Completion Agenda to come to fruition. And then, we will take it from there and run with it. He has laid a good foundation. Now, we are going to come and complement what he has done. In summary, my tenure would focus on ensuring a better future for the children, youths and elders of the state.

Under which political platform would you realise this goal?

I belong to Akwa Ibom State, I belong to you all. I belong to everybody. But like you can clearly see today, I am a PDP member. I belong to PDP, I’ve always belonged to PDP and the PDP family, our great party.

How true is the speculation that you are just testing the waters?

What am I trying to do? I’ve never tried anything in my life. I’m about success, I’m about prosperity, I have never tried. I go out and I win. I’m a winner. Now, I want to win with all of you. There’s nothing about trying. There’s nothing to try…I’ve come to continue the good works Gov Udom Emmanuel is doing. I intend to continue from where he stops. His Excellency has done exceedingly well, so what are you talking about trying? There’s nothing to try. I mean business; I have never been known to try out on luck in my life. The basis of my confidence and conviction lies in my experience in the past 32 years. After inheriting a family business with about 15-member staff and growing same to an empire of 4,700 workers, my submission is that I have the proven experience to change Akwa Ibom’s economic fortunes.

Are you not bothered about the challenge from other contestants?

I am not bothered about other contestants. But I want to beg each and everyone of you not to be fooled. Don’t let anyone fool you. Anyone who has not done it before, don’t believe him. I am a man who has done it for 32 years; I have been succeeding for 32 years. I am a pride of Akwa Ibom State. I’ve done it right from my youthful days. And so this time, I’m not doing it for myself. I’m doing it for the future of our children. I’m doing it for the next generation. So, let’s not talk about me, let’s talk about the next generation.

How confident are you that PDP will win at the centre as well as retain its leadership in Akwa Ibom?

Of course, we are going to take 2023. PDP is getting to power in 2023 by the grace of God. I know God has done it for us before and God has continued to do it for Akwa Ibom State.

We have seen a disturbing trend where candidates who fail to pick up tickets in their first choice parties defect to other parties. What will be your reaction if you fail to win the PDP primary?

Why would I defect? Defect to where? God gives power, so if PDP doesn’t give me ticket, I will know that God has not given me political power.

How will you reconcile your ambition with that of your close friend, Senator Bassey Albert?

I need to correct an impression. Obong Bassey Albert is not my friend; he is my brother and I love him dearly. So, there’s nothing to reconcile. And actually, we are not fighting, we are not quarrelling, so there’s nothing to reconcile. God gives power, that’s all.

What’s your advice to Akwa Ibom people?

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

It is God’s project, let’s continue to pray, let’s continue to be steadfast. Let’s continue to pray that His Excellency, Gov Emmanuel, will finish well. But for the future, the future is very bright. God has never forgotten Akwa Ibom, God has never forgotten us.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .