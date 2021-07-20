From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra, Obinna Chidoka, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the 2023 polls because the All Progressives Congress (APC) has allegedly failed to keep their promises to the people.

Chidoka, in this interview, noted that the PDP has stood firmly with Nigerians when it mattered most and expressed optimism that the citizens will reciprocate this gesture, at the next general elections.

How do you think the country can overcome its security challenges?

Nigeria as a country over time hasn’t really invested in the infrastructure we should have. Whether it is this government or preceding governments. We haven’t really invested heavily in the kind of infrastructure we should need to invest in.

If you go to countries smaller than Nigeria; I have been to Ecuador, Ecuador produces oil. Their oil is even mixed with sand, you have to take out the sand before you bring out the oil. What they have done is that in every of their sales and earning they have gotten from oil, they have invested heavily in infrastructure.

If Nigeria has invested in serious infrastructure across Nigeria, from aviation to road network, rails, power; the next thing would have been that we would have built our human capital, so that we have officers and men, who are well trained, who understand the job and who are well paid. So that they will understand that it is a call to duty.

What we have done in Nigeria is that we have neglected that part. That is what is happening.

If Nigeria was investing rightly, we would have been able to check our population explosion.

So, if you look at the root of the problem, you have a high number of youth, who are unemployed, who are unemployable, who do not have the skills, who do not have the capacity to work in certain areas.

Sometimes, you find out that it is not in the numbers. Nigeria cannot be talking about the giant of Africa because of our numbers.

Look at the productive output of a country like Singapore, look at the UK. With less number of persons, their production is triple or quadruple what Nigeria is producing. And because we haven’t made those investments in those kind of areas like education; I can tell you technology has taken over. In another ten years, many things are going to be taken over by technology. One of them being the jettisoning of fossil fuel to drive. We are moving away from what we call unclean energy to clean energy. There are many issues coming on board that Nigerian youths are not capable of comprehending.

So, you find that in technology terms, we need to retrain our people to look at the future. This is not in 100 years to come; electric cars are here with us already.

Even in our oil exploration, a lot of shift is going to come in terms of the energy usage. If we don’t have the in-house capacity to refine our oil, we will have nowhere to take the crude oil anymore; because all of the other countries have moved on.

You see that there are a lot of issues going on that the Nigerian government and the Nigerian people need to catch up with before time runs out.

Coming back to your question, essentially on insecurity, if we have done the necessary investments, one of them being what we are doing now, I will not say it is coming late; it is better late than never.

If we have done the simple registration even at birth, when a police officer stops you, takes your data, it goes into the central data base. And we will be able to know those who are fomenting issues, the criminals among them. Big data. That is what it is called. No investments in them.

So, we are running blind; going after people. How much investment in the security sector have you done in terms of intelligence units.

The likes of DSS for instance, what is the investment you have made in them to train them. It is as if they are working blind. In the US , what happens there are cameras everywhere, there is data base.

There are so many organisations created in the US. So once any issue comes in the database, the relevant agencies are running after those people. That is why crimes and criminality, in the US, once it happens, within 24, 48 hours, they are giving you the identity of those who are involved. And they are giving you history, because they can trace it.

This is an accident that we have prepared for ourselves. So, we need to re-strategise.

We need to invest in the right areas- reduce our overhead, invest in infrastructure, healthcare, security, education; that will help propel people to live better and more qualitative lives than will drive them out of criminality and crime and Nigeria will be a better place.

A committee set up by your party, the PDP recently recommended that the presidential ticket of your party for the 2023 general election should be thrown open, How would you describe that recommendation?

I know that the party wants what is good for everybody and to bring everybody on board. I know that there are many political calculations; people will look at where the voting bloc is; what alliances people can go into, so that they can win the presidential election.

So, many indices would have informed that decision where they said let’s throw it open. But in throwing it open, we want to remind them that we of the South East have clamoured for too long to have a shot at the Presidency.

We are also Nigerians. We are part of Nigeria. And we believe that we can provide adequate leadership if given the opportunity.

I want to believe that committee; they are not infallible, it could be from the standpoint of what they have looked at. Options available to them and those, who are willing to run for the election.

But we need to remind them that just like we have done in the past- we zoned it to the South West and of course to the North, we should also be a strong consideration on the table.

It is a dialogue we need to have. It is a conversation we need to have and let the party know. I am not only talking about the PDP.

I am also going across board to the APC to say that there should within their party really consider zoning their presidential ticket to the South East. That would be a starting point.

Some persons say it is restructuring that the South East want. Others say it is the Presidency. What do you think will serve the Igbo interest better in 2023?

We will start from the known to the unknown. For the proponents of restructuring, it is because they feel that the system we run in Nigeria today is not functioning optimally; especially in terms of our fiscals, in terms of our contribution to the center, in terms of agitations based on different spectrum. And that is what we are talking about.

If you are restructuring Nigeria, there must be a proper template as people have suggested. Some have even gone ahead to suggest constitutional amendment, more like whittling down the exclusive legislative list and putting most of them to the residual list so that the component parts will have a lot of powers.

I want to believe that if we believe in one Nigeria, if we believe in one entity, just like the other parts have taken shot at the Presidency, then we should be given the opportunity to do that. Then after that, there can be other considerations.

There are merits and demerits in both arguments, whether restructuring. Even if you restructure Nigeria, what is the system going to look like? Are we still going to have a president? Or are you saying let’s go back to the region and have regional heads, who will just simply come to the center to have deliberations.

Will there still be a president of the federal republic of Nigeria. If others have tasted the presidency and we are part of it, I expect that they should give to Igbo people, we will then articulate our views, bring in somebody we feel can manage the country, the way we want it to be run.

Let me tell you, what Nigeria needs is capable leadership.

The cry of marginalisation has been a recurring issue in the South East. How do you think it can be addressed?

As I mentioned to some of our colleagues and said on the floor of the House, in one of our meetings, I said that part of the agitations we have in the South East are when people are zoned out, when people think they are not part of the union, when you feel you are not part of the entity called Nigeria; first and foremost, you do not have a heart for Nigeria.

Simply because you have seen that in terms of equitable distribution of appointments, of resources, of the things that will make constituent parts function better, they are not getting to us. I used an example.

There are low hanging fruits that can assuage the feeling of marginalisation within most of the people in other constituent parts, especially in the South East.

What are the chances of the PDP in the 2023 general elections?

Even to the undiscerning mind, everybody has seen that this present administration hasn’t done well. They have not brought the change they promised. They haven’t delivered on the promises. In fact some of them are giving excuses that they promised so much. They had said that when they come into power they were going to make the dollar to the naira, one to one.

Some of the things they said whether it is official or unofficial, we are holding them to them. Because they promised a lot of change. I think Nigeria bought into the mantra of change that when they come in they are going to reduce the tariff on power. They are going to reduce the payment on Petroleum products. They are going to bring a lot of changes. Better employment. Better infrastructure. Better image for Nigeria.

But today, we have seen the worst has happened. The people that promised change can’t even manage the security of Nigeria. Maybe, they took it for granted. And so based on that, I expect every Nigerian to be able to do the needful that in 2023, that we will be able to change this government.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.