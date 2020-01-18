Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Timi Frank, has expressed confidence that the People Democratic Party (PDP’s) planned nationwide protest against Supreme Court ruling on Imo governorship election will be an effort in futility.

The former APC deputy spokesperson argued that the PDP governors that have constituted major problem to opposition party in the country with the manner some of them lobby to travel with President Muhammadu Buhari, will not allow the protest to yield any positive fruit.

Reacting to media report credited to the PDP of planning to stage a nationwide protest over the Imo judgement, Frank, in a statement he issued, described the move is belated.

He also claimed that apart from Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and very few others, many of the opposition party governors daily lobby to be in the good books of President Buhari, hence avoiding commenting on issues affecting Nigerians negatively.

“PDP’s planned protest is medicine after death, why didn’t they protest when the former CJN Onnogen was forcefully removed from office? Why didn’t they protest when the last presidential election was rigged in favour of APC by INEC and the Army?

“Why didn’t they protest when Supreme Court unjustly threw out Presidential Election Appeal? Today Nigerians are seeing the result of the forceful removal of Onnogen from office; it’s a bit late for PDP to protest,” he queried in the statement.

The Bayelsa born activist specifically condemned in strong term the Abia state governor, who travelled on Friday to London with President Buhari at a time his colleague in Imo (Ihedioha) was removed as governor. Frank alook described as sŕtťhameful that PDP has 16 governors and only one or two is committed to the cause of the party.

“Some PDP governors are the problem of Nigeria, some of them go to the extent of lobbying the cabal to travel out with the President so as to be on his good books, they are selfish, corrupt, over ambitious and shameless.

“Some of them betrayed the PDP during the last presidential election and gave the APC 25 per cent in their states in return for not being prosecuted after they leave office and to win their second term,” he claimed.

According to him, “we have heard what da sitting PDP governor said about his membership of the APC yet the PDP as a party could not penalize him and now they want to protest?

“Apart from the governor of Rivers state Nyesom Wike and sometimes, the Benue state governor Samuel Ortom, other PDP governors are PDP by the day and APC by night; they fraternize with the APC thereby rendering PDP incapacitated and unable to function properly and cannot play the role of an effective opposition.

“Nigerians are being taken for a ride by the APC administration and the PDP can’t do anything to checkmate government because most of the PDP members and especially some governors are compromised, otherwise they could have fought Buhari the same way the opposition governors fought Goodluck Jonathan, whereas those governors refused to compromise during Jonathan’s tenure.

“Nigerians should observe that apart from Governor Wike and Governor Ortom, no other PDP governor dares to criticize Buhari and even make any statement about national issues. If there is any governor that Buhari and the APC would have loved to remove, it is Governor Wike; this is because he is not PDP by the day and APC by night, which is the reason he has the support of his people and despite all the persecution by the federal government, he still stands tall.”

While urging other PDP governors to emulate Governor Wike for posterity to judge them well, Frank said: “It is better for these governors to decamp to APC so Nigerians and the world can see them for who they truly are, after all once you decamp to APC; all your sins (Looting and corruption) are forgiven.

“To show you how incompetent some of the PDP governors are, the Abia state PDP governor Okezie Ikpeazu, flew to London with Buhari and some APC members in the presidential jet, barely three days after a PDP governor colleague of his from the same South-East was robbed through the Supreme Court and his seat given to APC. He was seen smiling and grinning from ear to ear like a child that just tasted chocolate for the first time in his life.

“Instead of telling APC the truth, Ikpeazu is fraternizing with them the same day the PDP was having its NEC meeting. He abandoned the meeting and flew with Buhari to London, as that is more important to him than attending PDP meeting, the party that gave him a platform to become governor.

“The wicked flee when no man pursueth, no amount of fraternizing with Buhari and the APC can save any looting governor when the day of reckoning comes.

“Nigerians are helpless today at the hands of APC because some PDP governors have compromised for their selfish interest but they should remember that they are not God, only God knows how all these will pan out tomorrow,” Timi Frank said in the statement.