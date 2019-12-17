Peace Mass Transit (PMT) is a reputable transport company in Nigeria that offers excellent services in intra and interstate transportation services. It is a subsidiary of Peace Group Nigeria. Founded in 1995, the transport company, which began operations with just two buses at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka has over the years, been transformed from a relatively insignificant transport company to an industry leader. It grew steadily to become a transport company with a staff strength of over 2,500 and a fleet of over 2, 000 buses moving about 30,000 travelers on a daily basis across the country.

The Peace Group presided over by Dr. Sam Onyishi has a five-man board of directors over-seeing its affairs. The company has four directorates namely Operations, Maintenance, Support Services and Subsidiaries, each headed by an Executive Director (ED). The group also has ten departments – Maintenance, Operations, Financial Control, Audit, ICT, Customer Service/Media and publicity, Public Administration, Purchasing and Legal/Secretariat, Human Resources, Research/Development, Health, Security and Environment (HSE).

With a maintenance culture that guarantees safety and comfort, Peace Mass Transit has some of the reliable brand of buses in its fleet – Toyota Hummer and Foton. To ensure that its drivers who receive special trainings comply with safety standards set by the company, the management of peace Mass Transit recently announced a scheme in which bus ownership is transfered to its drivers over time. The company believes that their drivers will be much more considerate and safety conscious when they own the bus they drive. That is part of the ingenuity Dr. Onyishi has brought into transport business in the country.

In compliance with modern day technology, Peace Mass Transit has an online booking platform through which intending travelers can book their tickets from the comfort of wherever they are without necessarily visiting the bus terminals.

This applies to travelers to virtually all destinations in the country.

The online booking only requires logging on to the official Peace Mass Transit website and following a few steps like choosing your seat reservation, filling in your departure location, destination location and departure date. Available trips also pop-up on the website, showing pickup points, available buses, departure time, arrival time, trip duration and prices.

According to Onyishi, Peace Mass Transit offers competitive prices for its trips and above all, does not does not use the opportunity that peak periods offer to exploit its passengers. That is unlike what obtains in the industry, where transport companies hike their fares during festive seasons.

Another major advantage that Peace Mass Transit has over its competitors is the fact that it is not just a transport company but also, a company that deals in auto spare parts, vehicles and other services related to transport business.

That has a direct link with regular maintenance and servicing of their buses as well as timely replacement of worn-out parts including tyres. This is why it is rare for Peace Mass Transit busses to breakdown on the road.

As an additional safety measure, the company regulates the life style and attitude to work of their drivers.

For instance, there are measures to ensure that they don’t take alcoholic drinks throughout the period they are on duty. The company also ensures that they have enough sleep at the right time to avoid unpleasant situations when they are driving.