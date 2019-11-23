It is important for men and women to avoid marrying the wrong persons. This is because if you make the mistake of marrying someone who is wrong for you, you will be living on hell on earth.

People marry the wrong persons all of the time. You probably know a couple that should not be together. You see them and wonder what brought them together in the first place. You begin to imagine how they live and go through life together.

So, it can be surprising to see many people who are clearly incompatible or unhappy decide to get married and enter into marriage. It’s not like they have to get married but for reasons best known to them, they decide to commit to the wring people for life.

While it is clear that not everybody is emotionally stable, independent and secure to be married, it is important to understand why some people marry the wrong persons.

Sometimes, people marry the wrong person just to prove they can commit to someone. If some-one has always had commitment issues, and is chastised by their friends and family for being such a flighty person who just can’t seem to stick with somebody, they may get married, just to prove everyone wrong.