Gilbert Ekezie

Plakman is a scientifically advanced cardio-vascular (CVD) supplement specially produced to provide the specific nutrients which aid and support the body. It naturally and safely cleanses and detoxifies not only the cardiovascular system, but the liver, gallbladder, lymphatic system and kidneys.

Produced by BVISION INC USA and solely marketed across Nigeria by HITWAVES Global Limited, Plakman works due to imbalance levels of minerals, antioxidants, fibre, vitamins, etc and has many other potential benefits, such as possible reduction of risk of Diabetes, Heart disease, high Cholesterol and high blood pressure, when taken regularly as recommended.

Chief Executive Officer of HITWAVES Global Limited, Pastor Emma Chukwunonso said Cardio-vascular disease or CVD are diseases of the arteries which causes heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, heart disease and other dysfunctions of the cardiovascular system.

He also explained that it has caused so many deaths all over the world. “Research shows that more women die of CVD because menopause itself appears to increase its risk.

“Due to the fact that women have smaller arteries, that increases their chances of having cardiovascular diseases Also, smoking and oral contraception increase the chances of one having cardiovascular diseases.”

Chukwunonso also hinted that Plakman, made with extracts from grape seed, White kidney beans, wild berry, green tea, vegetable fibre, lemon, spinach, onion, odorless garlic tomato, carrot, citrus, orange etc, has the necessary nutrients to tackles cardio-vascular challenges and that is why it has no rival in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

According to him, cleansing cardiovascular system with Plakman is necessary, as the system consists of 60,000 miles of arteries, veins and capillaries which are designed to carry nutrients and oxygen to every living cell in the body, while removing toxins and wastes.

“Arteries and veins become plugged with bad cholesterol buildup in the arteries and debris like the water pipes, which compromises circulation, which can lead to heart attack, Obstruction of the blood vessels and stroke, all of which can incapacitate or cause death. Obviously, every cardiovascular disease will vanish with Plakman, a life saver, if well taken.”

The HITWAVES Global Limited CEO further explained, that the premier supplement is a long-term product, which brings a serious result over the long term.

“There are lots of testimonies from those who had high blood pressure, but when they began to take Plakman supplement for about 60 days, their blood pressure dropped to 128/72 and continued to stay at that level.”