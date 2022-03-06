From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Barnawa branch, Kaduna, Abdullahi Yahaya, has said the police lose criminal cases in court because 80 per cent of offences they prosecute are based on confessional statements rather than investigations.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He spoke at a one-day stakeholders roundtable on human rights organised by Avocats SANS FRONTIERS (ASF) France also known as Lawyers Without Borders in partnership with NBA and the Carmelite Prisons’ Interest Organisation (CAPIO) under “Strengthening the National Actors Capacities and Advocating for ending human rights violation in Nigeria” project.

According to him, “it is commendable that the organisers have put this meeting together where different stakeholders are brought to the table to brainstorm on how to end torture perpetrated by law enforcers in Kaduna State. But I think it is more of a systemic problem.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“For example, the society sees lawyers as elite within the society who are supposed to know the law. So, if security agents can torture lawyers, for the average person it would be like ‘if they could do this to lawyers who know the law, what is my hope?

“From experience, 80 percent of offences are prosecuted based on confessional statements, not a thorough investigation. The confessional statement has made our security agents appear lazy and get many suspects free in courts,” he said.

In their separate remarks, Project Director CAPIO, Rev Fr Ambrose Ekeroku and Head of Office, ASF France, Angela Uwandu, noted that the main objective of the roundtable was to brainstorm with key stakeholders on ways to improve the promotion and respect of Human Rights in Nigeria.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .