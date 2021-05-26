By Emma Njoku

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), has emphasised the need for politicians seeking public office and students seeking admission into higher institutions to undergo drug integrity test.

Marwa stated this, yesterday, in Abuja, while delivering a paper on ‘Drug Abuse and National Security Challenge: Way Forward’, as the guest speaker at the fifth anniversary lecture of presidential diary magazine.

In a statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, yesterday, Marwa noted that as elections come up in the states and across the country, there is a need for the people to entrust the management of their treasury and their wellbeing in the hands of politicians who have clear minds, because no public office holder under the influence of drugs can think straight.