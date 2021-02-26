For Nollywood actress and model, Jane Obi, she always tries to avoid any situation that would box her into an unpleasant corner of sexual harassment.

In an encounter with Inside Nollywood, the Enugu State-based script interpreter says, “Sexual harassment is something every pretty girl can’t escape both in and outside the industry. I try not to expose myself to it. I avoid anything that might put me in such condition. I just take it one step at a time. I have never really been desperate for anything. However, in a world like ours, you can never be too careful but I will prefer not to call anyone out.”

Ms Obi, who has featured in five movies this year, hints on how she has been handling family pressure to get married.

“The pressure is seriously there both from family and society. My key is determination and focus. One thing I have promised myself is that I will get married but in my own time and to the right person. I am not going to allow the pressure push me. Sometimes I wonder if there is ever going to be the right time or right person. I mean what’s the guarantee that after waiting for so long I will make the right choice? There is no formula in life, so I just leave it in God’s hand to make it right in his own time,” she said.

On whether she can marry an old man like Regina Daniels did, Obi states; “In as much as I love money, I don’t think I can marry an old man like Regina Daniels. I want someone to grow up with me. I can’t even imagine myself as a second wife.”