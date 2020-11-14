When on 6 May 2011, the crème of Lagos social establishment converged at the Palace of Late Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru in Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, they were super excited to witness a fairytale traditional engagement of Kehinde Oniru and her then sweetheart, Ademola Adewole.

That festive gathering was the perfect preamble to Kenny and Demola’s white wedding which took place at the KFA Events Centre on Sunday 8 May 2011. Love was in the air as the lovebirds said “I Do” in the presence of their friends and family members who wished for them a life-long blissful journey. But alas, that was not to be as few years into their marital journey, trouble crept in and for five years they patched their relationship until they could no longer pretend about the differences be- tween them and had to go separate ways about three years ago. In October, Kehinde — who now lives in Atlanta Georgia, USA— filed for a divorce from her husband, Ademola at the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta Judicial division. In the divorce papers, she is demanding from her husband a sum of N86 million and a house in Ikoyi, Lagos. Kehinde, the daughter of late Prince Alaba Abiodun Oniru —the brother of the late Oniru of Iruland, Oba Idowu Abiodun-Oniru and Demola have an 8-year old daughter who now lives with her in the United States.