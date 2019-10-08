Samuel Bello, Abuja

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructures (NASENI) has revealed why private companies are yet to take over its Solar Cell factory located in Karshi, Abuja.

NASENI had earlier said that the local manufacturing of transformers has reached advanced stages. An orientation programme for 60 engineers and technicians to travel to China to acquire the requisite skills for the manufacturing exercise was also in place.

Speaking to journalists yesterday on the sideline of the Celebration Day of Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Prof. Sani Haruna, said the private sectors are still studying the balance sheet, final account, the performance of the factory to ascertain the profitability and its viability.

“We had wanted the private sectors to take over this power plant from day one. We didn’t earlier want to convert it to limited liability company. We searched for private sectors to take it over after we have launched it successfully and produced the first batch of solar panel from there. But what we realised is that the private sectors want to see annual performance report.

“They want to study the balance sheet, the final account, the performance of the factory over the period of time, for them to ascertain the profitability and its viability. That is why government has given approval that it should be run as limited liability company, so that, private sectors willing to take that can see the scorecards.