By Gabriel Dike

The vice-chancellor of Babcock University (BU), Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State, Prof. Ademola Tayo, has explained why private universities are excluded from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) grants.

Prof. Tayo, who spoke at a media lunch for education correspondents held at the Babcock Guest House, said the law that established TETFund did not include private institutions as beneficiaries.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The BU VC showered encomiums on media professionals and acknowledged that they undertake risky assignments in order to inform Nigerians of happenings. He pledged to partner with education correspondents in the area of training.

He explained that the TETFund law stipulates public institutions as beneficiaries of grants.

The VC said, for private institutions to benefit from TETFund grants, the law that established the fund must be reviewed by the National Assembly.

He acknowledged agitations, including from owners of private institutions, for private universities to benefit from TETFund grants but stressed that the current law does not permit such.

“This issue has generated discussion among proprietors and vice-chancellors of private universities. The law establishing TETFund did not take cognisance of private institutions. There are moves to amend the law. It can only be possible if the National Assembly amends the TETFund law.

“If it is amended and the grants will be made available to private universities, it should be towards research and capacity building. For now, we will continue to appeal and hope the National Assembly will do the needful.’’

Speaking specifically for BU, Prof. Tayo, said he will rather prefer the grants be channelled to research and capacity building.

Said he: ‘’For over two decades, Babcock University has significantly contributed to nation’s socio-political, industrial and cultural development through innovations. We are proposing to our School of Engineering and Environmental Sciences in the nearest future.

“Our Distance and E-Learning Centre has taken off after the approval from the National Universities Commission. Our greatest asset as a university remains our human resource. Professor Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia, a Professor of Law at our School of Law and Security Studies, won the 2021 NLG Prize for Literature.

“Another of our faculty members, Prof. Bankole Sodipo, is one of the 72 eminent lawyers who have been elevated to the Prestigious Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.’’

According to him, one of its students, Master Uwakwe Nelson-Kamsiyochukwu, in Software Engineering Department in November emerged as one of the winners of the 774 Young Nigerian Scientist Presidential Award Competition.

The BU VC said his administration remains resolute in its commitment to supporting a vibrant press and contributing to the training of its personnel advancement, hence the university resolve to assist some of Journalists who wish to study in BU.

He added: ‘’We know that by empowering you, we are empowering our nation because, knowledge is power. By building you, we are building the power base station of our nation.

“This occasion is put together to celebrate you. Not just because of your commitment to keep the nation in peace and united through information, but also because of the risks that you undertake to discharge your core professional mandate.

“There is no doubt that you play a critical role in a nation’s development as a strong facilitator of socio-economic growth and political stability. This is why you remain a key component of our community. Your constructive ideas and views have not only kept us together as an indivisible entity despite series of regional and ethnic agitations for break up, you have sustained our democracy, and enhanced good governance.’’

Prof. Tayo stressed that access to accurate, credible, and balanced information is critical to democracy, because it enables citizens to make well- informed decisions and choices.

He urged the media to devote more attention to issues of climate change, insecurity, unemployment, inflation, poor or lack of health care, inequality, and hunger than on politicians.

The VC used the opportunity to call on government and media owners to do more than they currently do to enhance the practice and living standards of Nigerian journalists.

“It is high time that lifetime retirement benefits for journalist were put in place. This will ensure more commitment of journalist to their profession and enhance standard of practice.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“We read of journalists who after losing their job, or after retirement or due to health challenge groan under the gruesome weight of poverty, and no one, not even those they helped to become popular or successful, would look in their direction. This is not the way to reward the men and women of the pen who have diligently served the nation,’’ he added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .