From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Fresh facts emerged on Tuesday evening on why Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State relieved the Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare of his appointment.

Okowa had earlier in the day while swearing-in five commissioners in Asaba stunned his audience when he named Dr. Kingsley Ashibuogwu as the new Commissioner for Higher Education.

Muoboghare neither publicly resigned nor was he sacked by the governor before the replacement.

But investigation revealed that Okowa might have axed him for allegedly fraternizing with Mr. David Edevbie in the race the 2023 governorship election.

Sources hinted that Muoboghare is not on the same page with Okowa on the choice of Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori as the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

It was further learnt that the governor who is the vice presidential candidate of the PDP has been gathering information on the activities of his appointees as far as the 2023 governorship election is concerned to ascertain which of the camps they were supporting.

According to the source, the governor has sufficient evidence against Muoboghare that he is secretly on the camp of Edevbie who recently secured an Abuja High Court judgement disqualifying Oborevwori as candidate of the PDP following discrepancies in his certificates.

Edevbie who came second behind Oborevwori in the May 25 governorship primary, was subsequently declared candidate of the party by the court.

The matter is however before the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

But in a swift reaction, Muoboghare dismissed claims that his sack was politically motivated, noting that Okowa whom he had worked closely with for over seven years does not base his judgement on sentiments.

The 70-year retired Professor said he remained ‘Atikulated’ and that he has been asked to go and rest in preparation to go to Abuja with Okowa as vice president in 2023.

He maintained that the PDP had no division in Delta as party members were working together.

“PDP has no camp, we are working together. If you slap me and I am violent, I will attack you but if I am not violent, I will go to court to seek redress,” he said.

Muoboghare thanked Okowa for giving him the opportunity to serve the state, adding that the governor reserves the right to hire and fire any of his appointees without explanation.