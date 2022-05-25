From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), yesterday, projected that the economy would record a higher growth in the months ahead as economic activities begin to boom across key sectors of the economy.

The new Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Mr Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran, made the remark at his inaugural speech and oath-taking ceremony, yesterday, in Abuja.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Adeniran said that the quarter-on-quarter marginal decrease in the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) growth recorded in the first quarter this year when compared to Q4 of last year, was due to the usual lull in economic activities associated with the post-Christmas season and stakeholders’ expectations from budget implementation.

He said that as soon as productive activities resume across the country, it is quite certain that the 3.11 per cent GDP growth recorded in Q1, 2022 would be surpassed in the succeeding quarters of the year.

“Based on the GDP figure released just this week by the bureau, we have a growth rate of 3.11 per cent growth which is higher than the growth rate we had in quarter one of 2021. We all know that the first quarter of every year is usually the slowest because the budget has not been fully implemented even as the euphoria of the new year is not yet over.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“So, activities are usually slow. Now, the harvesting is just starting. People are just planning to plant. For us to have 3.11 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter means that the trajectory will be going up from second quarter moving forward.

“The IMF estimates 3.14 per cent growth and now we have 3.11 per cent, which means that before the end of the year, we either reach that estimate or surpass it with activities taking off” Adeniran added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Earlier, after taking the oath of office, the Statistician General promised to continue to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor, Dr. Simon Harry, by implementing the three-point agenda initiated by him.

Consequently, he directed all the directors of the bureau to furnish him with regular reports of their activities with a view to

implementing the agenda of his predecessor covering general administration and human resource management; infrastructure development and technical operations.

Adeniran also expressed his readiness to continue to collaborate with international partners and other agencies, including the World Bank, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Monetary Fund (IMF) and many others, in its sustained drive towards enhancing the statistical system for national growth.

On the issue of staff welfare, the NBS’ boss promised to sustain the ongoing reforms on staff welfare matters in the agency, stressing that efforts will be made to ensure that all staff enjoy rewards for their services to the country.

The SG enjoined all NBS staff to avoid the rancour that preceded the appointment of the new Statistician General of the Federation and be fully committed to their assignments in order to reposition the agency.

“To the directorate staff, your role in managing the affairs of the office is extremely important. I urge you all to play this role passionately and sincerely, while being fully conscious of the responsibilities and the prestige the position commands. On my part, I will do everything necessary to ensure that in my dealings with you, your status as directorate staff is fully recognised and acknowledged. You are an important asset to the work, reflecting the image of the office, so all must be done to ensure that your status as directors is adequately shown. I commit to be fair and justiciable in my dealings with you, doing what I know in my innermost is best for the progress of the office. I also urge you all to extend the same to your staff and subordinates, ensuring that they are also carried along in the process, so that they feel valued and become committed to the work of the office” he said.