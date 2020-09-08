Real Estate has proven to be one of the most profitable investment opportunities currently available in Nigeria with relatively low variability of returns, taking it ahead of oil and gas. It involves the purchase, ownership, management, rental and sale of real estate for profit.

.According to Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Samitheo Network Company, a real estate company, Samuel O. Folusho the sector is even more lucrative than oil and gas. In his assertion he said, “Yes, real estate is more lucrative than oil and gas because the worth of the asset increases exponentially over the years and never depreciates. In contrast, the assets in oil and gas sometimes depreciate.”

He adds, “The value of property tends to rise without the volatility of the equity market, making it an overall safer investment. When you rely on the return and risk associated with purchase of goods and shares or the dollar effect and the international market forces and politics on the prices of oil, the property business is considered a much safer investment.”

The Chief Executive Officer also iterated the superiority of the real sector by stating that it is not a mere business.

“Real estate is more than just a business. Investment in real estate is what helps the company to thrive after a long period, he said.

On why more and more estates are springing up across the country, the experienced facility manager says the reason is simply about security.

“Estates provide land security and also conduct transactions within the confines of the law,” he says.

Samuel O Folusho who hails from Modakeke local area of Osun State, Nigeria incorporated his real estate company, Samitheo Network Company in 2016 under the Companies and Allied Matters Act of 1990 of the Nigerian Corporate Affairs Commission.

He was born August 8, 1993. He is an alumnus of the University of Lagos with a BSC degree in business administration.

His company, Samitheo Network Company operates from Lekki, Ajah axis in Eti-Osa local government area of Lagos.