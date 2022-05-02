The Ifeanyi -2- Ifeanyi (I2I) Continuity Support Group has thrown its weight behind the former Deputy Governor of Enugu state, Reverend Ifeanyi Nwoye as the successor to governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2023.

In a statement on Friday declared Rev. Nwoye as a worthy successor to Governor Ugwuanyi, saying that the position of group was inspired by the conviction that Rev. Nwoye’s capacity to serve Enugu people as the next Governor is equal to a round peg in a round hole match up.

The statement signed by Honourable Princewill Ngene said the group totally agree that there are many colorful contestants but one capable candidate when compared Apple to Apple in this race to the Lions building.

The statement said: “At this critical time in the history of Enugu state and the entire south east, hands-on experience and knowledge of the task ahead is essential to steer the ship of governance.

“Rev Ifeanyi Nwoye didn’t start from the top down, he started from the bottom up, patiently building the requisite experience to prepare him for the position of a Governor.

“He served as Vice Chairman of Nkanu East Local Government Area, pioneer Commissioner for Environment/Utilities Under Governor Chimaroke. Caretaker Chairman Nkanu East Local Government and 17 Local Government Coordinating Chairman, member pilgrims board during Governor Sullivan administration.

“ Deputy Governor and Chairman Transition Committee to current Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Having served in different capacities across the three administrations that have governed Enugu state since 1999, Rev Ifeanyi Nwoye knows what no other aspirant knows about governance and the challenges of state building in Enugu state. He is grounded in the knowledge of the problems facing Enugu as someone whose work has seen him relate often with the diversity of Ndi Enugu from the struggling poor to the super rich, spanning the breath of the State from rural areas to urban centers. Indeed Enugu Amaka.

“As head of a non-governmental faith based organization catering for the needs of tens of thousands of persons with a footprint in all of our 17 local governments and outside Nigeria, Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye knows where the shoe pinches and is committed to the vision of transforming the lives of millions of Ndi Enugu.

“Among the aspirants, his vision for Enugu is very forward looking, transformative and people centered.”

According to the group’s spokesperson, ” Rev Ifeanyi Nwoye is very proud of his record in public service. It is remarkable after serving across 3 administrations, there is no wrinkle or blemish to his name at managing public trust or resource. He is a grassroots politician and very passionate about increasing the pace at which Governor Ugwuanyi has managed the affairs of the State.

“Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye believes so much in the political Philosophy of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a good reason. It has created an atmosphere attractive for business launch or growth as well as raising a family. He garnered a wealth of comparative know-how having served under three different administrations. This wisdom is invaluable as it will help Rev Nwoye hit the ground running from day one.

“Noticably, Rev Ifeanyi Nwoye is driven by commitment and compassion like Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The Ifeanyi-2-Ifeanyi Continuity Support Group calls on ndi Enugu to support Rev Ifeanyi Nwoye for governor come 2023 when history will be made as the first Deputy Governor to be elected Governor in the history of Enugu State. Support i2i because together we can make history.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .