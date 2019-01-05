The evil plans hatched by the crisis-torn Rivers State APC to generate insecurity to mar the holiday season failed, totally.
The Rivers State APC governorship candidate, Mr Tonye Cole must be an addicted lover of the Ostrich. He plays the Ostrich with such skill that will baffle any Ostrich in the world.
He has spent several millions sponsoring stories of “concocted insecurity “ in Rivers State. He sponsors APC media agents to de-market Rivers State. But God is on the side of Rivers State.
To God be the glory, the Christmas/New Year Holiday season has come and gone without any major security incident in the state. Few days to the season, the APC governorship candidate and his agents tried to promote fake reports of insecurity to create panic among the populace.
The evil plans hatched by the crisis-torn Rivers State APC to generate insecurity to mar the holiday season failed, totally. They watched in pains as Rivers people celebrated their Christmas and New Year in love and peace.
Despite sponsoring negative reports about peace and security in Rivers State, Cole was permanently in the state attending social events. In one of the events at Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Tonye Cole and the SDP Governorship Candidate, Mr Precious Elekima were sighted with the Local Government Chairman, Rowland Sekibo at a festival slated to celebrate Christmas. They were drinking and laughing. Enjoying the breeze of security in the state.
All across Rivers State, residents and indigenes took advantage of the improved security situation to celebrate. They enjoyed the communion of family, community relationships and traditional affinity to their respective towns. In all the 23 Local Government Areas, diverse events were held and Rivers people attended in their numbers. Distribution of gifts and souvenirs were carried out by officials of the PDP throughout the 319 wards and 4442 polling units in the state.
Governor Wike ensured that rice, beef, cash and clothes got to the less privileged in their communities. In these communities, Rivers people gathered under secure atmosphere to share the benefits of friendship and communal living.
Within this holiday period, several local government councils and lawmakers organised football competitions for youths in their constituencies. Winners emerged across the board without security infractions. In Opobo, Abonnema and Bakana, youths in riverine communities held major boat regettas that attracted large numbers.
In Okrika, Ikwerre and Etche traditional events were organised by different communities. Masquerade thrilled residents of different communities.
Wives of the 23 Local Government Council Chairmen organised children parties at their respective council headquarters. Hundreds of children attended these Christmas parties.
Most of the riverine communities held beach parties during the Christmas and New Year season. Street carnivals were also held in different communities and major towns. Everywhere, the story of peaceful co-habitation was the order of the day. Where there was security challenge, the security agencies and local vigilant groups contained the situation.
In Port Harcourt, the Pleasure Park, Spar, Genesis, Market Square, Next Supermarket could not contain the surging crowd. Thousands of children and youths stretched facilities at the mentioned locations during the 2018 Christmas. The holiday season was capped by several cross over programmes and crusades in different parts of the state. Christian faithful emphasised by their presence in all Churches and places of worship that Rivers, is a Christian State.
For Rivers people, they had to prove that Don Wanni and his associates who killed 17 persons during the 2017/2018 Cross Over Service at Omoku couldn’t destroy their Christian foundation. They proved their faith in the security architecture as marshalled by the Wike administration. The safe Christmas/New Year Holiday period was a fallout of careful security investments, engineering and management. It didn’t come cheap.
Since the sad Don Wanni episode, Governor Wike led from the front, working with officials of the State Security Council and Local Government Councils to make communities safe. When there were challenges with the amnesty programme, Governor Wike declared 32 wanted and the security situation was stabilised.
The governor has continued to finance security operations and provide vital logistics for security agencies. The council administrators have been equally encouraged to tow same path of security financing and provision of logistics.
Despite occasional political violence initiated by APC leaders for propaganda purposes , Rivers State is the safest state to live and do business. Issues of insecurity are only mentioned during election period. The relative security across Rivers State is worthy of celebration because there has been total collapse of security in the North West, North East and North Central geo-political zones, despite the massive deployment of the security forces in these states. The latest failed state is Katsina, the home state of the President.
Saddened by Buhari’s Failure, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari cried:“Our state is currently under serious siege by armed robbers, kidnappers and armed bandits who arrest rural people at the grassroots at will and demand ransom, which if not paid, they will kill their victims. The people of Katsina in the 34 local governments councils now sleep with one eye closed and the other opened.
“Our state is in a dangerous situation. Travelers are afraid of being stopped on the highway and arrested by kidnappers who demand ransom”. In Zamfara, the governor, Abdulaziz Yari has called for State of Emergency. He says the situation has gone beyond his control. The killings in Adamawa, Plateau, Taraba, Kaduna, Jigawa, Kebbi and Bauchi States during this season have left everyone confused. Borno and Yobe States have already degenerated to the ugly level that security personnel are abandoning their uniforms in droves. The states mentioned above are largely APC controlled with support from the Federal government. Therefore, when you witness relative security in Rivers State, then you must appreciate that a great deal of investment went into the process.
When APC governors are gnashing their teeth about security failure, Governor Wike is busy inviting countless organisations to stage their events in Rivers State. He is meeting with investors and encouraging them to look in the direction of Rivers State. In all this, APC saboteurs are working round the clock to de-market Rivers State. The beauty of the entire scenario is that God has answered them in the best way possible – allowing the season to speak for itself.
Like we have always said, it is God that protects Rivers State. If not for God, the conspiracy is at the worst form by heartless men, eager to devour the resources of the state in liaison with Fulani herdsmen.
