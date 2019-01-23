Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari spent his failed time in government struggling to generate security crisis in Rivers because he was not interested in the growth of the state.

Governor Wike lamented that for close to four years, President Buhari deliberately refused to grant any request for assistance from the state government.

He spoke during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally for Ahoada East Local Government Area at the Ahoada temporary stadium.

The governor said Rivers people were determined to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other PDP candidates because the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a fraudulent party that should be sent to the political wilderness.

“Instead, the Buhari administration instigates crisis because they want to generate confusion,” he said.

The governor noted that Rivers people would overwhelmingly vote the PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar, because they want a leader that would make an impact in the state.

“Atiku Abubakar will bring back the industrial estate in Ahoada and also revive our ports. The Buhari administration lacks knowledge of the fundamentals of development. Hence, they must be voted out,” he said.

He announced the award of a contract for the construction of a government secondary school, while the reconstruction of Western Ahoada County High School would be completed before the election.

The governor stated that the process for the citing of the two faculties of the Rivers State University at Ahoada was on track, adding that the project has been included in the 2019 budget.

“If you don’t vote for PDP, the armed robbers of APC will stop the citing of the two faculties in Ahoada,” he said.

While urging the people of Ahoada East Local Government Area to remain with the PDP, he noted that there had been no benefit from the APC-led Federal government in the area.

The state PDP chairman, Felix Obuah, expressed happiness that Ahoada people appreciate the good works of Governor Wike and have agreed to reciprocate the gesture during the forthcoming elections.

Obuah presented Rivers West PDP senatorial candidate, Mrs. Betty Apiafi; PDP candidate for Abua/Odual/Ahoada East federal constituency, Solomon Bob; PDP candidate for Ahoada East Constituency 1, Chibodum Ezu and PDP candidate for Ahoada East Constituency 2, Edison Ehie to the people.

The PDP candidate for Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal constituency, Bob, said the people were out to celebrate Governor Wike, noting that they would stand with the governor all the way.

Also, the PDP candidate for Ahoada East Constituency 2, Ehie, said the visit was an assurance that the people would vote PDP.

He said the people, irrespective of political affiliation, support Governor Wike.

The member of the state House of Assembly said that the youths would defend their votes, stating that nobody would steal votes in the area.

He said total mobilisation had been carried out to ensure 100 per cent victory.

Director-General of the State Campaign Council, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, said the crowd depicted the support of Ekpeye people for Governor Wike.

He said that the governor’s bold entry into Ahoada East Local Government Area was due to his outstanding projects delivery in the areas of health and education.

Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Benjamin Eke, said that the people would work hard to ensure total victory for PDP in the forthcoming elections.

Also speaking, Ahoada East PDP Chairman, Mr Sunny Ideozu, said there was no other political party in the area because the people appreciate the key projects of the governor.

Commissioner for Water Resources, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, said that the people were happy to have the performing governor visit them.

The highpoint of the rally was the defection of the few APC members to the PDP.