Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari spent his ‘failed’ time in government struggling to generate security crisis in Rivers, because he was not interested in the growth of the state.

Governor Wike further alleged that for close to four years, president Buhari deliberately refused to grant any request for assistance from the state government.

He spoke yesterday, during a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Ahoada East Local Government Area, at the Ahoada temporary stadium.

The governor said Rivers people are determined to vote for Atiku Abubakar and other PDP candidates, because “the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a fraudulent party that should be sent to the political wilderness.

“Instead, the Buhari administration instigates crisis because they want to generate confusion,” he said.

The governor said Rivers people will overwhelmingly vote the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, because they want a leader that would make an impact in the state.

“Atiku will bring back the industrial estate in Ahoada and, also, revive our ports. The Buhari administration lacks knowledge of the fundamentals of development, hence, they must be voted out,” he said.

He announced the award of a contract for the construction of Government Secondary School, while the reconstruction of Western Ahoada County High School would be completed before the election.

The governor said the process for the siting of two faculties of the Rivers State University at Ahoada is on track, adding that the project has been included in the 2019 budget.

“If you don’t vote for PDP, the armed robbers of APC will stop the siting of the two faculties in Ahoada,” he said.

While urging the people of Ahoada East local government area to remain with the PDP, he noted that there has been no benefit from the APC-led Federal Government in the area.

The state PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, expressed happiness that Ahoada people appreciate the good works of governor Wike and have agreed to reciprocate the gesture during the forthcoming elections.

Obuah presented Rivers West PDP’s senatorial candidate, Mrs. Betty Apiafi, candidate for Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency, Solomon Bob, candidate for Ahoada East Constituency 1, Chibodum Ezu and candidate for Ahoada East Constituency 2, Edison Ehie.

The PDP candidate for Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal constituency, Bob, said the people were out to celebrate Wike and noted that the people would stand with the governor all the way.

Also, the PDP candidate for Ahoada East Constituency 2, Ehie, said the visit was an assurance that the people would vote the PDP.

He said the people, irrespective of political affiliation, support governor Wike.

The member of the state House of Assembly said the youths will defend their votes and assured nobody will steal votes in the area.