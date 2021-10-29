From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), yesterday, decried the low participation of South East in its various economic initiatives and policies saying it had adversely affected the zone’s economy.

It lamented that the situation had continued for years despite enlightenment campaigns by the apex bank to sensitise the zone to key into those initiatives.

Controller of the CBN for Abakaliki, Chris Adayi, stated this during the 2021 edition of the CBN Fair at Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, Abakaliki.

“The CBN fair has served as a veritable platform to enlighten the public on the various initiatives of the bank. This sensitisation fair like others before it, is anchored on the pursuit of sound economic policies that will engender economic growth through the financial leverage that this initiatives provides. Some of these initiatives include the payment system initiative, real sector initiative, financial inclusion, consumer rights, grievance redress mechanism and a host of other.

“We are all aware of the launch of the CBN digital currency known as eNaira by Mr. President on the 25th October, 2021. It is my sincere hope that all questions regarding any grey area would be adequately addressed in this fair.

“Let me states that the dynamics economy has informed the need for the CBN to continually evolve policies, programmes and initiatives that has continued to meet the unique needs of our people.

“We have however observed that participation of South East in these initiatives over the years have remained very low. It is on this note that I urge you all to take advantage of various CBN economic initiatives and policies to enhance your economic growth and wellbeing,” he said.

Director of Corporate Communication Department of the CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, said efforts have been intensified to bring Ponzi scheme operators to book.

“We are working with security agencies to ensure that those who claim what they are not, are brought to book. But the most important thing like I keep saying is that you are the greatest security. There is no way somebody will come and tell you that he has a product that will give you 10 per cent every month and that translate to 120 per cent per annum. Where is he going to make the money from? What kind of business is the person doing? Is the person regulated?”

On the e-Naira launched by President Muhammadu Buhari he said: “The issue of security and dependability of the e-Naira platform is guaranteed because the technology uses kleptography inscripted with two factors authentication. And so, the issue whether the platform is secured is taking as even it is secured.

“The eNaira project is a journey, we expect that there is going to be minor challenges and I can tell you where some of these things are coming from. The e-Naira platform works with BVN and if I ask some of you the email you used, you won’t know.”

