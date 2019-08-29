Lukman Olabiyi

A rights activist and member of the Ekiti State Judicial Commission (ESJC), Mr Kabir Akingboolu, says the constitution made no provision for security votes fro governors. He speaks more this and sundry issues.

Do you think there is any justification for governors to continue to receive security votes?

The issue of security vote is corruption personified. The Constitution does not recognise it anywhere and there is no law of the land that recognises security vote. It was just coined out from nowhere

Now, the most dangerous trend about the whole issue is that each governor will determine his own security vote. Where do you see any country being run that way?

It is the state governor that will determine how much he wants to collect on a monthly basis and when either the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) wants to beam searchlight on state finances, nobody talks about security votes.

The least a state governor collects as security vote in Nigeria at the moment is N300 million per month. As poor as Ekiti is, it is N350 million monthly. That tells you that some other states can be collecting as high as N900 million per month.

So, when you look at some of these issues, you will begin to ask questions about who is deceiving who in this country? What the governors normally do each time they collect the security vote is that they will just give a small part of it to the Commissioner of Police and pocket the rest. They don’t do anything with it.

No government in Nigeria has ever come out to disclose how security vote was expended and questions were never asked by those that are expected to do so.

How do assess President Buhari and his anti-corruption war?

Before we even go to the issue of corruption associated with security votes, generally, we must ask ourselves, is the government of the day truly fighting corruption? How many cases have the EFCC won?

We see the greatest of all offenders escaping justice. We have seen someone who was convicted of stealing money running into several billions of naira that was given an option of N750, 000 fine.

You say you are fighting corruption, your language suggests it, but your body language abhors it. A lot of people were in government and accusing fingers were pointing in their direction. Nothing has happened to them till date.

If these individuals were not questioned, how can the Buhari government convince people that it is fighting corruption? I don’t see government fighting any corruption at all.

Why have you not challenged corruption associated with security votes in court?

In Nigeria, our laws have become a burden, particularly to some of us who are rights activists. When you want to fight injustice, you will be the first victim of the same injustice.

I recall when I was a corps member in Yobe State, N500 was being collected from each corps member before we could do clearance and I had to take NYSC to court. I later got a court order stopping the illegal payment. The court order stopped the NYSC officials from removing the money from our accounts. My colleagues could not believe this could happen.

However, I paid a price for what I did. Up till today, my discharge certificate was never released to me. With all these, am I not a victim of injustice I was trying to fight?

This is the problem in Nigeria. It is like our law has refused to develop. Look at what happened in South Africa where former President Jacob Zuma was asked to refund huge sums of money to the nation’s coffers after he was found to have spent state funds on personal issues.

This kind of thing is rare if not non-existent in Nigeria. What we usually hear from court is that there is no ‘locus standi’. The court will ask you to demonstrate how your interest is far and above others. This is the predicament we found ourselves.

It may also interest you to know that the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi never won any public interest case till he died.

What is your opinion on creation of state police in checkmating insecurity?

I don’t think Nigeria is mature for state police. I want to liken the creation of state police to what is happening with the States Independent Electoral Commission (SIECs).

From the time SIECs have been conducting local government elections, have your hear of when an opposition party is declared a winner anywhere? The SIECs are under the firm control of state governors and that is why each time local government elections are held in any state, it is the governors’ parties that prevail.

If state police is created in Nigeria, the problem will be that another department of state government will be created and this will be used to witch-hunt the opposition. I don’t think we are matured enough to operate state police.

What I think we should do is to examine the challenges that are making the existing police structure ineffective. One way of doing this is to ensure that what is due to every state command go directly to their respective Commissioner of Police.

This will address the issue of paucity of funds at each command and better positioned the officers to render quality services to the people. I believe with all these, we will have some sanity in the system. The solution to insecurity problems does not lie in creation of state police but making the one in existence to work effectively.

Use of technicality in resolving election petition matter, case study of Osun State. What is your take on this?

The All Progressive Congress (APC) hinged its appeal against the tribunal’s ruling which upheld Adeleke’s victory on procedural lapses and this is fundamental.

Even though majority decisions went the way of Senator Adeleke at the tribunal, it was unfortunate that on the day an evidence was given, one of the judges who upheld Adeleke’s victory at the poll was absence.

Majority of the Supreme Court Justices that sat on the matter believed that it is wrong for the tribunal judge to pass judgement when he was not around on a particular day that an evidence was given. When this was decided, the apex court will no longer go into the merit of the case. There was a procedural lapse, which is very fundamental and this is what the Supreme Court looked at.

What reforms should be expected about the Ekiti State Judicial Commission while your membership lasts?

We are trying to make Ekiti State a model. In essence, we want to see a judiciary that does things differently. For instance, we want to look at the length of time spent in prosecuting cases and ensure that this is done at a faster pace. We now have the Ekiti State Civil Procedure Law and efforts are on to also reposition the Ministry of Justice