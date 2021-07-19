Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said the upper legislative chamber attached conditions to the electronic transmission of election results because only 50 percent of the country’s polling units could use technology to transmit results.

Speaking with journalists in Yobe, yesterday, he said the country has not reached the stage where it can deploy technology in every polling unit but agreed that it will make the process credible.

“All of us in the senate, 109 of us, believe that at one point, our electoral process must deploy electronic transmission so that it eases and enhances the electoral process and gives it more credibility and integrity.

“And no matter what anybody may say, you cannot have about 50 percent of Nigerian voters not participating or not getting their votes counted in elections and say it doesn’t matter, that we have to start the electronic transmission.

“We know the evils of not transmitting results electronically but compare the evils of electronically transmitting just half of the electoral votes from Nigerians and say you have elected a president with 50 percent only.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.