From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A senior member of the management team of Ibrahim Shekarau political dynasty, the Shura Council, has insisted that his decision to dump NNPP for another party was informed by Kwankwaso’s breach of trust.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, told Daily Sun that out of the 40 names of their members submitted to Kwankwaso for allocation of party tickets prior to their defection, only Shekarau and one other person were handed tickets while the rest were ignored.



“They went ahead, two days after we joined the party, to affirm all their candidates, without any form of primaries at all levels and despite the fact that we had joined them prior and not after the dateline for primaries” he stated.

He agreed that there was no iwritten agreement between Kwankwaso and Shekarau regarding the distribution of party tickets before they joined, but stressed that there was an understanding that the right things would be done.

“ When the lopsidedness was first highlighted, both Kwankwaso and Shekarau joiset up an eight man panel, with the governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf as the chairman. Members of this panel, which included the governors running mate Aminu Abdulsalam, the party chairman, Umar Doguwa, were selected four from each side.

“The panel was mandated to identify allocated tickets be replaced by Shekarau men so that there would be balance in the distribution of opportunities”.

“The panel completed its assignment, identified tickets that should be replaced and reported back.But somehow Abba refused to call for a meeting where these changes would have been effected until it was too late.”

Contrary to the reports, the source said that most of the offers by other parties were made to Shekarau rather than him going out of his way to scout for them.

He added that many presidential candidates, including Atiku, Obi and Tinubu have been wooing Shekarau with a view to strengthen their chances or to secure the mandatory 25 percent votes from the state.

He added that Shekarau is under pressure by his loyalists who are beginning to show their displeasure over the fact it has always been about his own interest.

“When we defected from the PDP to APC four years ago, it was only Shekarau that was given a ticket, his loyalists got nothing. But we followed him. Again, when we moved to the NNPP, he was handed a ticket and we got nothing.” he stated.