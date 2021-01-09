Her name is now synonymous to philanthropy. Not just an accolade she garnered for her exploits in supporting an army of individuals but assisting communities, local, State and Federal Governments at various times. For Dr Siju Iluyomade, a successful corporate lawyer and pastor’s wife, her compassion knows no bounds. All that matters to her is to put smiles on the faces of thousands of the less privileged. It was this trait of hers that necessitated the birth to her non-government organization, Arise Women Foundation.

Through this organization, Siju, as she’s fondly called, is known to have nurtured charitable hopes, and determination to help women efficiently thrive in life. Needless to dwell much on what she has used one of her charitable brands —Arise Women Conference— to do in terms of empowerment, human capacity building and national development at large in the last 13 years. In fact, to validate the claim that kindness is in her DNA, Siju has institutionalised the Handmaidens Women in Leadership Series (HWILS) to build intentional leaders.

On Friday 8 January, Siju turned 57. In her usual character, the delectable wife of Pastor Idowu Iluyomade of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish, as part of efforts to commemorate her birthday, for some weeks, has visited different communities to assist and support no fewer than 40,000 households and individuals. It is worthy of note that despite Siju being the ever supportive wife to Pastor Iluyomade and Convener of Arise Women —a faith-based NGO— she has not discriminated in giving succor to the less privileged regardless of their religion or tribe. Siju’s intervention to the plight of Coronavirus patients and less privileged in this very challenging time came very handy at a time the Government is seeking for support from corporate bodies and individuals.

Arise Foundation did not only donate Ventilators but distributed several medical equipment including protective suits, KN95 masks, infrared thermometers as well as food stuffs to Isolation Centres in Lagos State. In the last few weeks, Siju’s Arise Pink Bucket, which consisted of food items has taken over many parts of the State. The food item serves as palliatives in this very difficult time for the less privileged in the society and she has promised to further continue the distribution of the food bucket across Lagos State as part of the commemoration of her 57th birthday.