Canada–based Nigerian filmmaker, Nike Erinle has expressed fears over the rising rate of marriage failures among celebrities.

According to Erinle, who is happily married with kids, her latest movie, The Other Side, is inspired by challenges encountered in marriages. She stated: “A lot of young people are losing faith in the institution of marriage, because they see marriages crumbling everywhere. There are still good marriages out there, and there are different things that plague marriages and how people can work them out. That’s what the movie is truly about. In the movie, people will learn that it takes two to make a marriage work. There has to be contentment, appreciation because there is a popular saying, ‘you don’t know what you have until it’s gone’.”

Speaking further, Erinle said it’s a blessing working with stars like Omoni Oboli and Amanda Ebeye in the new movie. “Working with Omoni Oboli was a blessing. It was a seamless relationship. She is an easy and humble person. She’s very good at what she does. She is a seasoned actress and so working with her was fantastic. Amanda is also easy to work with. She is a lovely person and easygoing. It was a lovely experience working with both of them.”

