From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has highlighted the reason for the recent sudden rise in social ills in Nigeria.

Archbishop Kaigama stated that radical shift in understanding and expression of hospitality in today’s Nigeria significantly contributed to social ills such as terrorism, kidnapping, increased number of street children, etc.

Archbishop Kaigama, in his homily delivered at Loyola Jesuit College, Gidan Mangoro, Abuja, on Sunday, said that hospitality was one of the core virtues of the African and Christian cultures, adding that a typical African family setting believes in the joy of welcoming with open arms and sharing what one has with the other person.

“Unfortunately, our sense of being our brothers/sisters’ keepers is gradually dying out due to highly individualistic disposition. In the face of worsening insecurity, it has become difficult to extend hospitality to those we know and almost impossible to welcome those we don’t know into our homes.

“The African understanding of hospitality is grounded in the fact that no one exists alone; rather, every individual is part of the whole community. As a new primary school teacher years back, I was going to my station for the first time. We crossed a big river by canoe, and as it was too late, I joined some Fulani Muslim men to trek a long distance to the next village where they brought me to their house.

“I was given a mat to sleep on and food to eat. The next day they showed me the way to the next village until I reached my station. That used to be the mutual way Muslims and Christians treated one another. But things are fast falling apart unless we really recapture our beautiful culture free of distrust and suspicion,” he said.

He, however, lamented the negative effect of social media on current generation of youths which, according to him, has denied them opportunity for quiet time, meditation and deeper thoughts.

He said: “The social media and other related platforms promote several activities thereby leaving little or no time for praying or studying the word of God. Some students even claim they study better with loud music.

“We are challenged today to give time to solitude and contemplation. To teachers, doctors, contractors, civil servants, artists, artisans, craftsmen, and musicians, your unique talents can be of great service to the society if you do things according to the inspiration of Christ, and in deep communion with Him.

“For us all, and especially, you students, you must create time despite your many activities to be in the presence of Jesus; to listen to His words by participation at daily Masses, Rosary recitation, reading of the Bible and Eucharistic adoration of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, and thereby, possess the joy of Martha who ‘received’ Jesus with a generous social disposition and Mary who listened with great attention. Remember that a busy life makes prayer harder, but prayer makes a busy life easier”.