Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The National leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced the immediate dissolution of Sokoto State chapter of the party.

The dissolution which takes immediate effect was handed over to the party in the state over the weekend.

Reacting, the immediate past Secretary of the party in the state, Honourable Kabiru Aliyu, who spoke with our correspondent confirmed the development.

He, however, attributed the development to the current lockdown in the country which he said could not allow the party to conduct Congress.

He said, “yes, it is true that the state chapter of the party executive council has been dissolved by the national leadership of our party.

“The problem is that the tenure of the sacked executive members expired over the weekend.

“You will recalled that we have conducted our Ward Congress before the issue of lockdown which has affected almost everything in the country.

“We decided to suspend the Congress till after the lockdown and being a law abiding party, our leaders follow the rules and regulations to dissolve the exco.

Meanwhile, he also explained that the immediate past executive under the leadership of Ibrahim Milgoma, has been asked to take charge as the caretaker committee.

“There is no difference between then and now, the leadership still remains but to henceforth be addressed as the caretaker committee” he added